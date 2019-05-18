Prime News Ghana

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2019

By Michael Klugey
VGMA 2019 worst dress
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is a night of music performances, surprises, controversies and of course fashion from Ghanaian celebrities which always become the talk of town. 

While some choose to shine, others attract our attention for all the wrong reasons.

No matter how messy things get leading up to the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the ceremony is still as prestigious as it gets for the film world, which means the fashion need to be on-point as possible for everyone being honored and presenting at the show.

But, of course, there were quite a few red carpet walkers who earned gasps for all the wrong reasons.

Here, we're taking a look back at some of the worst VGMA dresses from the red carpet. 

Rosemond Brown (Akwapem Poloo)

Lord Paper 

The trolling has started lol #vgma2019

Colombian rapper MC Dementor and Dj Decordha

Toli Master 

Gloria Safo

Lydia Forson

Darkovibes

 

