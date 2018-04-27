How to prepare garden egg stew

By Maame Aba Afful
The garden egg which is now recognized as a good weight loss vegetable can be used in preparing a sumptuous garden egg stew which can be enjoyed with any of the many tubers, especially Yam.

These simple steps will help you prepare garden egg stew

Ingredients

10 garden eggs

Salted Tilapia(optional)

3 tomatoes

2 medium sized onions

4 red peppers, ground

6 medium sized dried herrings

1.4pt palm oil

1 clove garlic, ground

salt to taste

How to prepare Garden egg stew

Wash and cut garden eggs into two

Boil garden eggs until they are soft, strain water and allow it to cool

Separate skin, pulp and seeds. Blend the skin and seeds until smooth and use your hand to mash up garden egg pulp into smaller pieces.

Blend garlic, ginger and onion
Chop Onions, tomatoes and wash herrings
Pour oil into saucepan and heat it it up

Add chopped onions and fry

Then add pepper, blended mix of garlic, ginger, onion and allow to cook for about 5 mins

Add chopped tomato plums and herrings and stir intermittently

Allow the stew to simmer for about 10mins

Add blended garden egg seeds and skin and pulp to the stew and let it cook for 10 more mins

Add salt or seasoning of choice to taste.

Serve Garden egg stew with Yam, Plantain, Rice, Eba, Cocoyam, etc.

