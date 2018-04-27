The garden egg which is now recognized as a good weight loss vegetable can be used in preparing a sumptuous garden egg stew which can be enjoyed with any of the many tubers, especially Yam.
These simple steps will help you prepare garden egg stew
Ingredients
10 garden eggs
Salted Tilapia(optional)
3 tomatoes
2 medium sized onions
4 red peppers, ground
6 medium sized dried herrings
1.4pt palm oil
1 clove garlic, ground
salt to taste
How to prepare Garden egg stew
Wash and cut garden eggs into two
Boil garden eggs until they are soft, strain water and allow it to cool
Separate skin, pulp and seeds. Blend the skin and seeds until smooth and use your hand to mash up garden egg pulp into smaller pieces.
Blend garlic, ginger and onion
Chop Onions, tomatoes and wash herrings
Pour oil into saucepan and heat it it up
Add chopped onions and fry
Then add pepper, blended mix of garlic, ginger, onion and allow to cook for about 5 mins
Add chopped tomato plums and herrings and stir intermittently
Allow the stew to simmer for about 10mins
Add blended garden egg seeds and skin and pulp to the stew and let it cook for 10 more mins
Add salt or seasoning of choice to taste.
Serve Garden egg stew with Yam, Plantain, Rice, Eba, Cocoyam, etc.
