Mothers' Day : Ghanaian celebrities share photos with their mothers

They say a mother is a protector, a disciplinarian, and a friend. Mothers are selfless and love us unconditionally. Days like Mothers' Day are aimed at celebrating mothers' love and sacrifice.
Today May 12, 2019, Ghanaian celebrities have joined other celebrities across Africa and the rest of the world to celebrate Mother’s Day with a number of activities planned to mark the annual occurrence.
For many, the day marks a special occasion to recognise their mother’s, while they still live, for others who no longer have them, the day is somber and one to reflect on not having one around.
Mothers' Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.
PrimeNewsGhana brings to you beautiful photos of our celebrities and their mothers.
Kwaw Kese and his mother
Sarkodie and his mother, Madam Ewurama Aggrey
D Black and his mother, Adeline Boateng
Kojo Nkansah and his mother, Ante Adwoa Afrah
Wendy Shay and her mother
Emelia Brobbey and her mother, Nana Yaa Twumwaa
Gospel musician Gifty Osei and her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan aka Lady Chicago or Maame Fante
Berla Mundi and her mother, Aunty Ruby
Serwaa Amihere and her mother, Lydia Tetteh
Feli Nuna and her mother, Ms. Sitsofe Dzansi
Fella Makafui and her mother
Kisa Gbekle and her mother
Nadia Buari and her mother, Caddy Buari
Diana Hamilton and her mother
Actor Harold Amenyah and his Mother.
J Foley and his mother
