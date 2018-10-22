Phillip Frimpong shares lovely honeymoon photos with Pastor Chris’ daughter

Here are some gorgeous after wedding photos of Philip Frimpong and his beautiful wife that shows indeed he is blessed to have Pastor Chris' daughter as a wife.
Social media was buzzing with photos and videos of the much talk about wedding between the daughter of Christ Embassy founder, Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome, and her handsome Ghanaian boyfriend, Phillip Frimpong.
Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, got married to her Dutch-born Ghanaian best friend, Philip Frimpong on October, 6 at the Christ Embassy headquarters in Lagos.The much talked about wedding saw popular man of God, Pastor Benny Hinn, in attendance and he also officiated the ceremony. It was a splendid affair as it was graced by the high and mighty, and it would definitely remain in the minds of people for a very long time.
Engaging followers on updates of their union, the couple presently enjoying their honeymoon in an undisclosed location took their social media accounts to share some stunning photos.
Check out the lovely photos from the honeymoon here:
