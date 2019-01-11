Physio and rehabilitation Supplies for Sports Injury Recovery & Prevention

CEO Abdulai Musah together with his Pro Derrick Ayim and Corephysio team has put together Corephysio Store that supplies a huge range of effective injury products, physiotherapy supplies and rehabilitation equipment that are designed to help you return to full fitness as quickly as possible.
We also offer a range of products that are sure to help you reach your peak physical performance, and regularly provide news and guides to advise you on avoiding injuries in sport.
What is Corephysio Store
Rehabilitation helps athletes effectively treat pain and return to normal function. We emphasize the importance of early injury recognition and treatment.
In conjunction with receiving a course of treatment, specific strengthening and flexibility exercises will be implemented. Progressive exercises are included in rehabilitation programmes to ensure the injury site returns to a fully functional state.
Our therapists provide care that is unsurpassed and unique to each individual patient. Our team approach includes close communication with all involved parties (referring physician, etc.) on the progress of each individual.
Corephysio Store Rehabilitation treats a range of conditions including acute sports injuries, strains, sprains, muscle, tendon and ligament repairs, tendonitis, hand injuries, shoulder dislocation, foot or ankle dysfunction and surgery rehab.
The Sports Injury Rehabilitation Program will benefit those with:
Post-operative injuries.
ACL reconstruction.
Meniscus tears.
Rotator cuff repair.
Acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries.
Sprains and strains.
Tedonitis and bursitis.
How it Helps
Corephysio Store Rehabilitation is a multi-disciplinary approach to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of injuries. The first step towards recovery is getting an accurate diagnosis from a certified sports-injury specialist. Typically, the initial stage of treatment involves reducing pain and promoting healing. Once pain and swelling are reduced, progressive reconditioning treatment will begin.
Exercises will be prescribed to target specific goals such as mobility, flexibility training, coordination of balance and joint positioning. As progress is made, the athlete and trainer can work together towards re-establishing strength.
We use state-of-the-art techniques and procedures including:
Functional activities.
Sports/Activity specific exercises and training.
Bracing and taping (athletic and kinesiotaping).
Fabrication of protective pads.
Modalities.
Manual Therapy.
Muscle reconditioning.
Proprioceptive training.
Health Benefits
Corephysio Store Rehabilitation is critical to help ensure you return to the activities you love as quickly and as safely as possible. We are committed to providing state-of-the-art clinical care for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Although you may be injured, you can stay in shape. The athlete can use the injury period as an opportunity to strengthen other areas of the body. A personal, committed investment in healing is a strategy that will help you regain optimal performance.
Quick to set up, easy to adjust and offering a myriad of exercises, pulley machines can be used to exercise virtually every muscle in your body. Used in conjunction with an exercise bench or stability ball, pulley machines can be more effective than many fixed-path resistance machines.
