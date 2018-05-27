5 reasons why you should go to Church

Our view of Jesus and his church is often filtered through historical, political, and pop-culture lenses. Many see the church as producing cookie-cutter people who follow dominant powers that are structured rather than as a living organism with discipleship and merciful influence in our surrounding communities.
While connecting with people, helping those in need, fighting injustice and resting are all necessary things, we should not prioritize them above God. God alone is preeminent (Colossians 1:18). These activities should flow from life-giving connection with Christ and his people. When we make good things central, we give them God’s position in our life and they become idols.
But why should you go? Here are five reasons for gathering with believers this weekend.
1. To remind each other who we are
In a world offering a multiplicity of viewpoints, there is one place that people can find truth (John 8:26). The church is a lighthouse in an ethical fog (Matthew 5:14–16).
2. To remind us that temporal trials we face will have a joyful end
One of the most impactful funerals I have attended was to support a brother whose mother passed suddenly. Our pastor preached from Ecclesiastes 7:1–2 (NASB):
3. To encourage growth and fight stagnation
I am blind to my own blindness and I need the perspective of others who are further along the road to Christlikeness than I am. We are prone to minimize our own faults and focus on others’ (Matthew 7:3–5). Close-knit community lovingly urges us toward maturity (Ephesians 4:13–24; John 8:31–32).
4. To spend time with family
The church isn’t primarily a building or a set of programs or strategies. It is a family with spiritual fathers and sons (1 Corinthians 4:14–17; Titus 2:1–2, 6–8; 1 Timothy 1:1–2), mothers and daughters (Titus 2:3–5). It is a body (1 Corinthians 12; Ephesians 4) whose neediest members find help (Acts 2:42–47; Acts 6:1–6; 1 Timothy 5:9–16), whose generous ones cheerfully contribute (2 Corinthians 8; Philippians 4:10, 15–18). In this family, each member participation and gifts are essential for the whole body to thrive (Romans 12:4–8; Ephesians 4:11–16).
5. To remind us of our living hope
It is true, some churches have fallen captive to living for the status quo rather than living for the one who undergirds and intertwines himself in human history (Psalm 90:1; John 1:14). This is not the way of the healthy church, however. A church family that is pressing into Jesus’ mission is forced to trust God for his presence, power, and provision (Matthew 28:18–20). The church gathers as a reminder that we can only experience fruitful mission when we are tethered to and drawing sustenance from the true vine (John 15). His word is our daily bread.