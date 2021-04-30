Why you should delete your ex’s contact

Relationships are nowadays complicated especially with the invention of the internet and more so technology which brought about several social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
Once the relationship is over, moving on is not easy and keeping your ex’s contact won’t make it any easier.
Here are some reasons why deleting your ex’s number is a good idea.
1.You will not backtrack
Deleting the contact will not stop you from communicating since you might have memorised the contact, but it will stop you from seeing what they are up to lately. Especially on WhatsApp, you will not view their status and even see their profile pictures.
READ ALSO: 3 relationship myths that you need to stop believing immediately
2.It’s a sign you are ready to move on
When you keep the contact you likely hope for a turn of events. But once you delete it, it’s clear you are ready to find love somewhere else and also give your partner a chance to do the same.
3.You will forgive and forget
Just in case it was a nasty break-up, deleting the contact will help you forgive and live with a clear conscience.
4. To avoid getting nostalgic
We all have one of those nights where we choose to stay in and have a night to ourselves. Then, all of a sudden, we find ourselves scrolling through old pictures. One thing leads to another and we’re listening to sad music, eating a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, and crying about the good times we had with our ex. Don’t put yourself in that position. Delete, delete, delete.