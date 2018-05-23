Attoh Quarshie Writes: UK planting seeds of evil and abomination

I have still not recovered from the shock and pains that was visited on the “soul, spirit and body” of our today’s world by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, right in the presence of the Queen of England.
In fact, what happened on that demonic moment was with 100% approval of the British Monarch (Queen Elizabeth). One may ask, what did Theresa May say?
She said that the British government and the whole of the UK, headed by the Queen, regret the fact that, they the British people played an important role in the writing of the first constitution of Ghana and other Commonwealth nations.
The Prime Minister May said that the portion of first Ghanaian Constitution that prohibited and criticized homosexuality was the handwork of the Great Britain as a colonial power.
In fact, Theresa May has been so ignorant and naïve to the extent that, she didn’t and still does not know that the people of Africa never in their history before slavery and colonialism practiced homosexuality.
African ancient history has proven beyond doubt that, homosexuality was and still taboo and abomination. Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister May and the entire British political administration are currently telling us that, they don’t even appreciate the great job done by some British individuals and institutions.
For instance, Prince Henry the navigator had four aims to achieve. In fact, he sailed through the dangerous oceans of Africa in helping to spread Christianity and the Holy Bible which says that homosexuality is an abomination to God. Reference: The story of Sodom and Gomorrah.
The Anglican Mission that landed on the shores if Cape Coast in 2751 and the most interesting role they played in the lives of our people till date is an open book for Theresa May and her likes to know.
The works of John Wesley and Charles Wesley with the Methodist Movement have also done their part.
May God bless them all. In fact, King James can never be forgotten for his wonderful work done. If the Queen of England, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the entire British political administration, including the House of Commons and the House of Lords do not recognize and appreciate the phenomenal and outstanding job done by these people of Britain, I, Joshua Attoh Quarshie, a believer of the word of the Most High God will continue to recognize, appreciate and celebrate these great men and women both in my life time and in my grave. God bless their souls.
After introducing Africans to the Holy Bible that says that homosexuality is an abomination unto God Almighty, and today telling Africans that they must promote and allow the practice of homosexuality without any hindrance.
This is seriously against the teachings of God’s word. In other words, to explain the actions of Prime Minister May and her colleagues, while God the Creator has instructed the whole of mankind to desist from homosexuality, Theresa May, a creature is saying no to the creator (God Almighty)
In fact, a creature is telling the Creator that He is wrong. How dare Theresa May to question God? Proverbs 24:24
Even without the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran, African Traditional Believers knew and know that homosexuality was a taboo and must never be practiced.
Even animals do not engage themselves in such silly, dirty and filthy practices.
Birds, fish and even plants do not practice that evil thing.
All animals and plant were created as male and female. We human beings that God created in His own image, the Queen of England and the Prime Minister, Theresa May, are instructing us to legalized and promote the practice of homosexuality. If the biological father of Queen Elizabeth had married the biological father of Prime Minister Theresa May, these two British leaders wouldn’t have been alive today to be telling us the nonsense they are telling. We in Africa practice polygamy, have we ever tried to force it on the British? No. By this moment, Prince Henry the Navigator, John Wesley, Charles Wesley, the Methodist Movement, Anglican Mission, King James and others who propagated the word of God will be cursing the sour of Theresa May, the Queen and their colleagues who support and promote homosexuality.
Before Theresa May became Prime Minister of Great Britain, she sworn the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy, holding the Holy Bible with her right hand in the air, pointing to the heavens. In fact, it is hypocrisy and liars who behave like this.
Does Theresa May believe in the teachings of Holy Bible or not?
Is Theresa May thinking that she can mock at God? No. Galatians 6:7…Reference to Sodom and Gomorrah.
So, Theresa May did not and does not believe in the Christian Bible yet she hypocritically and firmly held the Bible to swear the Oath of Office, allegiance and secrecy. Of course, Theresa May is only deceiving herself not God.
In fact, it is extremely foolish and nonsensical on the part of leaders and citizens of today’s world to support and promote homosexuality because from scientific perspective, homosexuality brings about very strange diseases and the treatment of these diseases and health challenges are very expensive.
Even health insurance companies are avoiding insuring homosexuals due to their frequent and rampant health problems they encounter as a result of their homosexual activities.
Even United States of America political administration over the years is getting worried with the very heavy bills they are paying for soldiers who are gays and lesbians in the US Army.
I, Joshua Attoh Quarshie, is directing this very part of my article to:
- Ghanaians political leaders
- Christian and Muslim leaders
- Chiefs and Traditional Authorities of our land
- Leaders in Academia
It is very shocking that the vast majority of the categories of the leaders mentioned above were very quiet and silent when Theresa May made that irresponsible statement recently.
In fact, I recoganize the response of late President Mills to Prime Minister Cameron, it was swift, timely and potent. May God bless his soul.
Rt Hon Prof Mike Ocquaye has also condemned homosexuality recently, this is commendable. Majority of our chiefs and traditional authorities have failed us by not defending the values and virtues of our culture and traditions.
These people are the custodians of our culture and traditions, today, they are mute and deaf and dump only interested in selling our lands and other property for their personal gains.
Men and women as leader in academia who have been very silence to this nonsense being visited on us will live to regret sooner than later, they are as irresponsible as Theresa May.
The earlier they change their ‘see no evil and hear no evil’ attitude, the better it will be for them and their integrity.
For those Christian and Muslim leaders who have been quiet and turned blind eye to this attack on our existence, they are nothing but liars and hypocrites parading themselves in churches and mosques as representatives of God on earth.
Our religious leaders cannot even defend the word of God stated in black ink on white paper as in the case of Bible and Quran.
My advice to them is that they still have the opportunity to change for the better so long as they are alive, breathing God’s oxygen free of charge, better late than never. They must be truthful and honest to themselves and God they claim they are worshiping.
They must bow their heads in shame and ask God for forgiveness.
When the political leaders want power, they visit churches and mosques and adopt religion and Godly slogans but when they win, they turn their back on God and the people who gave them the power. May God have mercy on them.
Ultimately for the politicians, they have bigger responsibility to take care of our country and all the citizens in it.
It is very shameful that these politicians who are in charge of the management of our resource have not been able to respond to Theresa May’s nonsense.
Ones again, may God bless the souls of the late Prof Mills for defending the word of God, our constitution and our culture/traditions/values/virtues.
All three arms of government:
- The Executive, led by the President have not condemned Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement
- Parliament as one unit have not condemned Theresa May’s statement
- The Judiciary has been very quiet about this important issue which affects our very existence. They must not forget to protect and defend our constitution at all time. We are still waiting for their responds to Theresa May’s statement
The worse of it all is the Council of State. They are well advanced in age getting closer to their maker (God) for accountability of their stewardship. They must serve the interest of the people and nothing else. They must stop exhibiting cowardice.
Finally, I call on the youth to be steadfast, honest, truthful and work hard to d efend our constitution, culture and tradition at all times.
Since the utterances of Theresa May, I have heard several youth groups condemning such irresponsible comments. I congratulate them for great work done and I will encourage them to continue.
As most of our leaders are failing us today, I, Joshua Attoh Quarshie strongly believe that our youth will never fail us now and the future.
Our leaders may be weak but our youth are not. May God almighty guide and protect us all. Long live the youth of Ghana, long live our beloved country.
God bless us all
Thank God for these words shared with you.
Joshua Attoh Quarshie
Founding Member
UP Tradition
Views expressed in the article are that of the writer’s and does not reflect the editorial policy of Prime News Ghana
Latest opinion from Prime News Ghana