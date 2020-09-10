Is independence of Auditor-General sacrosanct? - A critical review

Liberia's Charles Taylor 'bid to move prison rejected' A special court in Sierra Leone has rejected a bid by convicted former Liberian…

Hearts of Oak board chairman thrilled with StarLife partnership Accra Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, is thrilled with the new…

CSOs reiterate call for suspension of Agyapa Royalties deal Civil society groups in the country have reiterated their calls for the…

Michael Essien joins FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff Former Ghana international Michael Essien has joined Danish club FC…

GFA begins process of implementing VAR in domestic competitions The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has begun the process of implementing the…

Inflation for August falls to 10.5% A marginal drop in food inflation in the month of August 2020 pushed inflation…