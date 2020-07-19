What Ghana’s first woman vice-presidential candidate of a major party offers

Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to…

Bechem United head coach Romain Folz leaves club Frenchman Romain Folz has surprisingly resigned as the head coach of Ghana…

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the…

﻿﻿Final year student of Methodist Girls SHS confirmed dead The Ghana Education Service has confirmed the death of a final year student of…