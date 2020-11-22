2020 election: It’s dangerous to think we’ve won – Oppong Nkrumah

Accident: 6 NDC supporters dead, others injured at Frante Six persons believed to be supporters of the NDC have died in an accident at…

Trump options narrow as Michigan backs Biden win Donald Trump has had a fresh setback in his bid to overturn his loss in the US…

US election: Trump camp's lawsuit struck down in Pennsylvania A judge in Pennsylvania has dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that…

Legon Cities fires coach Goran Barjaktarevic after Great Olympics defeat Legon Cities have terminated the contract of head coach Goran Barjaktarevic in…