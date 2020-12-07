2020 Election: NPP candidate in Navrongo Central concedes defeat

Tangoba Abayage the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central seems to have conceded defeat even though an official declaration has not been made.
According to her, the collation of results from the various polling stations in the constituency clearly shows she has lost.
Tangoba Abayage who is also the Upper East Regional Minister indicated that she had come to terms with defeat in a post on her Facebook page.
Her main contender was Sampson Chiragia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
In the past, Navrongo Central has been represented by the Godfrey Abullu of the NDC, John Setuni Achuliwor, an independent candidate, Clement Tumfuga Bugase, of the NDC, Achuliwor again on the ticket of the NPP, the NDC’s Mark Owen Woyongo and Kofi Adda of the NPP.
Tangoba Abayage beat Mr. Adda in the NPP primaries ahead of the 2020 election.