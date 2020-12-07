Lydia Alhassan takes early lead in Ayawaso, Dumelo, Kwakye Ofosu face imminent defeat

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has taken an early lead over her opponent and NDC's John Dumelo.
Provisional results coming in from some polling station indicate Lydia Alhassan has taken the lead.
NPP- 498
NDC- 22
Jack and Jill polling station
NPP 248
NDC 192
Okponglo Restaurant Polling station B
Ayawaso West Wuogon
SOME LEGON CAMPUS RESULTS
LEGON HALL 1A
Presidential
NPP - 217
NDC - 112
Rejected - 1
Bum-1
Parliamentary
NPP - 202
NDC - 127
Registered Voters- 440
Tatal ballot cast - 331
————————————
LEGON HALL 1B
*Presidential *
NPP - 216
NDC - 110
PPP - 2
CPP- 1
Rejected - 2
Parliamentary
NPP - 200
NDC - 127
Independent- 1
PNC -1
Rejected - 1
Registered voters - 438
Total ballot cast - 331
—————————-
LEGON HALL 2
*Presidential *
NPP - 160
NDC - 76
CPP - 2
Rejected - 2
Parliamentary
NPP - 145
NDC - 97
Rejected - 2
Registered Voters - 370
Total ballot cast - 227
Legon Hall 3
*Presidential *
NPP - 160
NDC - 76
CPP - 2
Parliamentary
NPP - 145
NDC - 91
Rejected - 2
Registered voters - 370
Total ballot cast - 238
———————————————-
LEGON HALL 3A
Presidential
NPP - 169
NDC - 128
Rejected - 3
Independent - 1
Parliamentary
NPP - 163
NDC - 128
Independent - 1
Total registered voters : 390
Total ballot cast : 362
LEGON HALL 3B
*Presidential *
NPP - 181
NDC - 122
Parliamentary
NPP - 169
NDC - 136
Independent - 1
Rejected - 1
Total registered voters - 389
Total ballot cast - 307
LEGON HALL 4
*Presidential *
NPP - 195
NDC - 121
CPP - 1
PPP - 3
Parliamentary
NPP - 165
NDC - 148
PNC - 3
TR - 3
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region is facing an imminent defeat as he is recording low numbers in the polling stations counted so far.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankesse Constituency, Mr Elvis Morris Donkor is leading currently.