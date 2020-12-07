Lydia Alhassan takes early lead in Ayawaso, Dumelo, Kwakye Ofosu face imminent defeat

Heavy rains disrupt voting processes in parts of the country Heavy rains have disrupted voting processes in parts of the country especially…

2020 Election: Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight President Akufo-Addo will tonight at 8 pm address the nation ahead of Monday's…

2020 Election: Counting of ballot papers begin across the country Counting of ballot papers has begun in most centres nationwide as voting has…

Asogli State calls for massive turn-out on December 7 The Asogli State Council has in a statement called on Ghanaians to come out in…

EC provides details of persons tampering with Presidential ballot The Electoral Commission, EC has provided details of persons who tampered with…