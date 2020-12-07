2020 Election: Turn out in your numbers and vote- Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers today Monday, December 7, 2020 to vote in the general elections.
According to him, it is the right of every citizen to do so.
President Akufo-Addo insists the cost for not voting is higher than the cost for voting and therefore urged Ghanaians not to feel intimidated but go all out to vote.
“Using your God-given and constitutional right costs nothing. But staying home can come with a very stiff price. So I entreat all eligible voters to turn out in your numbers, cast your vote and thereby exercise your sovereign right to the making of government in the country. As President of the republic and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, it is my responsibility to guarantee the peace of the nation. It is as crucial that tomorrow’s voting be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security devoid of intimidation and violence.”
“The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about the exercise of their civic duties in peace and in freedom,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo further assured Ghanaians of peaceful polls.
He also disclosed that the heads of the security agencies have given him their assurance of peace before, during, and after the polls.
He however warned that persons who foment troubles would be adequately dealt with by security agencies without fear or favor
“The security services have assured me that they have made adequate preparations to protect the sanctity of the process. They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favor. Improper behavior by any citizen no matter their political color will not be tolerated