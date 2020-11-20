2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo to begin Volta Regional campaign tour tomorrow

President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow, Saturday, November 21, 2020, resume his campaign activities with a tour of the Volta Region.
President Akufo-Addo will begin the campaign with a tour to the Hohoe constituency to canvass for votes for the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu who is contesting the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
While in Hohoe, the President will commission a mini-hydro and inspect some ongoing road construction.
He will also interact with chiefs and people of the Municipality.
President Akufo-Addo will then move to the Eastern Region to begin a two-day tour of the Region.
The President is scheduled to visit the Ashanti, Western, Greater Accra, and Central Regions.
His President, Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also expected to be in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions as well as the five Regions of the North.