2020 elections : EC justifies GHC100k filing fee

The Electoral Commission, EC has justified its decision to charge ¢100,000 as the filing fee for presidential aspirants.
Deputy Chairman of the EC speaking on the new charge said, “The nomination fees are adjusted every four years… Those of you who know the value of money know that in each particular year, it’s important that you look at the value of ¢50,000 in 2016 and compare to ¢50,000 in 2020. You’ll notice that the commission hasn’t increased it that much."
The EC on September 14, 2020, held a media briefing on the procedures for the filing of nominations and receipts for the 2020 General Elections.
The Commission indicated that for the first time in the country's electoral history, presidential and parliamentary aspirants would not physically pick nomination forms from the offices of the EC but would have to download the forms from its website for processing.
The Commission said the move was part of the safety protocols for curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The guidelines for nominations would be available on the EC's website http://ec.gov.gh/ for political parties and candidates to access.
The EC also announced that presidential aspirants will pay Hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (100,000) in the form of a banker's draft whiles parliamentary aspirants pay Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (10,000) in the form of a banker's draft for the nomination form.
Per Ghana's electoral laws, aspirants seeking to contest parliamentary and presidential elections are to file their nominations with the EC.