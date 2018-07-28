45 file to contest NDC`s regional positions in Brong-Ahafo

The NDC in Brong-Ahafo is set to vet 45 aspirants who at the close of nominations on Tuesday, July 24 had successfully submitted their forms to contest for the different positions of the Party in the region
.
The Chair of the Regional Election Committee, Kwame Aning Frimpong told Journalists in Sunyani. He stated the vetting which seeks to ascertain the eligibility of each candidate will take place from Thursday, August 2 to Sunday, August 5 2018.
A former Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister and also Ghana`s Ambassador to Algeria under the erstwhile Mahama’s administration Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo is going unopposed as the Regional Chairman.
The Vice-Chairmanship position is a contested among three personalities - Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, aka Thunder, the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser and also the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonder Football Club and Ibrahim Gariba and Nasiru Yusuf, leading members of the Party in the region.
Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the incumbent Regional Secretary is retaining his position unopposed, but Mohammed Seidu, popularly called ‘Maha’, the current Regional Organiser is being challenged by two others, Akwasi Lampo and Prince Opoku Mensah.
The other positions are; Deputy Organiser three, Treasurer, two, Deputy Treasurer two, Communication Officer, three, Deputy Communication Officer, two, Youth Organiser four, Deputy Youth Organiser, eight and Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Baba Awudu Gausu, a former Regional Organiser, unopposed.