NDC will construct hospitals in all 6 new regions come 2021 - Mahama

The flagbearer of the main National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised Ghanaians to provide all the six newly created regions with a regional hospital each when he wins the 2020 elections.
He made this known at a two-day working visit to the Bono Region to interact with the chiefs and people, and also thank the NDC supporters, delegates for their endorsement of his candidature to lead the party.
John Mahama speaking at Techiman yesterday July 29, 2019, after the inauguration of an office complex for the Bono East Region of the NDC stated that:
“It has remained our policy as NDC that every region must have a well-functioning regional hospital. When we assume government in 2021, therefore, I want to promise you the people of Bono East Region and all the other five newly created regions, that we shall begin the construction of six new regional hospitals in the regions”.
The former President also noted that the NDC has never been a party that lies to the people.
“We don’t make wild promises we know we cannot and would not be able to fulfil”, he noted, adding that “my promise of new regional hospitals will be fulfilled.”
He assured the chiefs and people that the NDC will not forget its development-oriented philosophy when it wins the elections, but will rather focus on more rapid development of the country’s social infrastructure.
John Mahama also urged the newly elected Bono East Regional Executives to work hard and ensure that the party wins all the parliamentary seats in the new region.
The new Bono East Regional Office was donated by the Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu, to the party.
Mr Mahama also presented two vehicles to the region to help with their operational and administrative works.
“I expect that the vehicles will be well maintained and used for the purpose for which they’ve been presented”, he advised.