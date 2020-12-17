6 Presidential candidates urge Mahama to use democratic processes to challenge results

Some six Presidential candidates in the just-ended elections have called on flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to use democratic processes to challenge the results of the election.
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
They have vowed to challenge the results but supporters of the party have begun nationwide protests.
At a press conference organized by some six Presidential candidates on December 16, 2020 , Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and Independent Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker called for peace.
They insisted that the court is the only establishment that can overturn the final results declared by the EC.
“We are calling on John Mahama that although his refusal to accept the result is democratic, we implore him and his followers to take democratic processes. Yes, protest is a form of democratic process but it is indeterminate in the sense that you may not know what may happen during demonstration,” Mr Walker told the media.
Mr Greenstreet also said he deemed it appropriate that presidential candidates who contested in the election unite and add their voices to non-political organizations requesting for peace to reduce the tension marinating in the country.
“We want Ghana to be free and fair. So we are making a call to all political party leaders, all presidential candidates, and all Ghanaians that we should exercise restraint and caution and know that it beholds on every Ghanaian to work for peace and that we need peace in Ghana,”
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.