8-member committee set up to probe Minority’s allegations against Ofori-Atta

An 8-member ad-hoc committee has been set up by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate minority’s claims against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
The committee will be co-chaired by former deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayini and former deputy energy minister KT Hammond.
The committee has 7 days to present its report after which a debate will be taken and Ken Ofori-Atta’s fate decided.
“The evidence will be placed before the committee. The Minister will have the opportunity to defend himself. A report will be presented to the House, and we will debate that report,” the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said.
A minority motion of censure against finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta today led to a head-on collision between the speaker and leadership of Parliament.
Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu moved the motion stating the grounds for the decision to oust Ofori-Atta as finance minister ranging from breaches of the constitution, conflict of interest and running aground Ghana’s economy.
Attempt by deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to arrest the motion on grounds that the finance minister has not been given a fair hearing was unsuccessful.
Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga shot down the arguments of the Effutu MP.
Speaker Alban Bagbin consequently rejected the objection of the deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin. He however ruled the motion would be referred to a special committee and not debated immediately.
This directive however incensed minority chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak who challenged the speaker’s decision. The move proved to be a costly one as it got his submission truncated.
The development led to heated exchanges between Muntaka and the speaker leading to an abrupt end of his submission. The speaker then threatened not to recognize the Asawase MP whenever he rises.
Leader of the minority Haruna Iddrisu had to be asked by the speaker to reluctantly apologize on behalf of the Asawase lawmaker.
Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensha-Bonsu however agreed with the decision of the speaker to refer the matter to an adhoc committee but not without provoking the Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.
Also, former majority leader and MP for Zebilla Cletus Avoka rose to challenge the directive of the speaker.
This drew further clarification from the speaker insisting he did the right thing grounded in standing orders by referring the matter to the ad-hoc committee.