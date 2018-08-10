It is risky to put all appointees in one bus - Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adam Bonah has described as 'risky', the decision by the Presidency to use State Transport Company (STC) buses to convey ministers and government appointees as the President tours the Ashanti Region.
In an interview on Accra- Based Star FM, he cited security reasons as a major concern, adding that, “you don’t have to be a security analyst to know there is so much risk to put all ministers and government appointees who are going to be following the President in one vehicle, this is a wrong move”.
“But l must say STC is the best in terms of safety in transportation but anything could happen, and so it is wrong. Why won’t they fly to Kumasi and continue with their journey instead of going with STC?”Mr. Bonah asked.
Touching on how to solve the problem, he recommended a cut in the number of people who move with the President.
The President secured buses from the STC to move apppointees and ministers of state throughout his tour in the Ashanti Region.
Appointees and ministers of state who will be moving with the President as he begins his tour in the Ashanti Region, today, Friday, 10 August 2018, will be moving in buses rather than four-wheel drives.
The move comes on the back of concerns of what critics say is the long convoy that accompanies the President on his regional tours
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a five-day working tour of the Ashanti Region which started on Friday, 10 August 2018.
He will undertake a number of activities including a visit to the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The five-day tour comes on the heels of the President’s recent tour of the three regions up north, having earlier visited the Brong Ahafo, Volta and Western eRgions.