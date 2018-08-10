President secures buses to chauffeur his entourage on A/R tour

The President has secured buses from the State Transport Company (STC) to Chauffer Appointees and Ministers of State throughout his tour in the Ashanti region.
Appointees and Ministers of State who will be moving with the President as he begins his tour in the Ashanti Region, today, Friday, 10 August 2018, will be moving in buses rather than four-wheel drives.
The move comes on the back of concerns of what critics say is the long convoy that accompanies the President on his Regional Tours.
Speaking on Accra- based Starr FM, the CEO of STC, Nana Akomea, it is an effort to avoid the perception that comes from having so many four-wheel drives following the President. He added they will be paying GH₵10,000 for the busses secured.
"Apparently, they want to make an attempt to avoid this perception of having so many four-wheel drives following the Presidental Convoy. It gives a negative perception, and they want to avoid it. So they thought that Appointees and Ministers of State who want to join the tour should join the bus and they came to rent, they will be paying 10,000 for the buses.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a five-day working tour of the Ashanti Region today, Friday, 10 August 2018.
He will undertake a number of activities including a visit to the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.