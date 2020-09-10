Abolishing of double-track won't be immediate but progressive - NDC

Prof Kwaku Danso Boafo Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto committee says abolishing of the double-track system will be done progressively.
The NDC has promised in its 2020 Manifesto to abolish the double-track educational system if the party is given the nod in the December 7 general elections.
Many like the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has challenged the NDC to state a time-frame its future government will abolish the double-track system.
He said there should be a set time-frame for the cancellation so that Ghanaians can hold the party to its promise.
Speaking on Joy News, Mr Boafo says the plan is to do it progressively and not an instant initiative.
"We will get to a point where it will no longer to be there, the purpose of high school education is to provide students with quality education, under the present circumstance, the students are not getting this quality education, so to solve this we need to expand infrastructure to accommodate more students who are currently engaged in the double-track system and that will be done progressively."
Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemeng made the promise at their manifesto launch.
“We have every plan and desire to make the free SHS much better by ensuring that numerous challenges are addressed and that higher operational and academic standards are introduced and sustained. To do this, we will abolish the double-track system,”
The double-track system was introduced by the government in order to enable various senior high schools to take in more students and ensure that all students have access to a senior high school education. The Double Track System is in two sessions, thus The Green Track and The Gold Track.