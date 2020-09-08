NDC will absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students - Prof Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students if voted into power.
The flagbearer’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang revealed they are planning to do this to ease the financial burden that COVID-19 has placed on Ghanaians.
The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast made these comments at the launch of the party’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 polls dubbed; ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more.’
"We have plans and desires to make free SHS much better by ensuring that it's numerous challenges are addressed, we will abolish the double-track system. We know how COVID-19 has affected the finances of Ghanaians and we won't let this to become another barrier that is why the next NDC administration will absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students for the 2021 academic year.
The free SHS programme has been a flagship policy of the current NPP administration which has substantially increased enrollment in senior high schools.
Former President John Mahama has publicly communicated his commitment to review the policy if given the nod in the polls.
The NPP has also interpreted the said review to mean an outright cancellation, a development the NDC has vehemently fought off.
On law education, the NDC manifesto said: “vigorously reform and expand access to professional legal education and provide opportunities to all qualified LLB holders by granting accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional law qualification course.
“Review the Legal Profession Act in consultation with stakeholders, and establish a Council for legal education and training, to accredit certified law faculties to run the Professional Law Course subject to the oversight supervision of the Council. Establish a faculty of law in the Northern Region to serve the northern sector”.