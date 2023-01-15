Agenda 111: Mahama calls out Akufo-Addo over failure to build hospitals

Former President, John Mahama has berated the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to complete a single hospital under the ‘Agenda 111 Project’ after four years.
Mahama, in a tweet, said he has failed to understand why the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to complete a single hospital to support quality healthcare after four years.
“The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians serious. Enough of the slogans!” he posted.
President Akufo-Addo announced the construction of 111 hospitals as part of his government’s effort to improve the country’s healthcare following the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.
The objective of the Project is to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.
Meanwhile, vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has explained that Agenda 111 will bridge 60-year gap.
Inspecting progress of work one of the dozens of new hospitals under construction across the country at Bunkprugu in the North East Region on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Dr Bawumia said this was the first time a concerted effort has been made to ensure that every Ghanaian, irrespective of where they live, has access to a quality health facility within a relatively short distance.
“The Agenda 111 Project is to bridge a 60 year gap in access to health facilities across the country. 90 districts in our country do not have District Hospitals. Six Regions do not have Regional Hospitals. Large parts of our country do not have access to Specialist hospital facilities and services. This is despite over 60 years of being Independent.
“So the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the bold decision to build these hospitals and meet the health care needs of the people of Ghana, to ensure that every District has a hospital and every Region has a Regional Hospital. This will greatly increase access to health care, prevent avoidable, preventable deaths and reduce the suffering of our people,” he added.