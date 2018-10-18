Akufo-Addo appoints Ahmed Shaib as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority

President Akufo Addo has appointed Jerry Ahmed Shaib as the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority in pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Coastal Development Authority Act, 2017 (Act 961)
.
His appointment will, however, require confirmation from the governing Board of the Authority in consultation with the Public Services Commission.
This appointment follows the resignation of former CEO, Samuel Attah-Mensah, who resigned few months after the official inauguration of the Governing Board.
Before his appointment, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who is a lawyer by profession was the Deputy CEO of the Coastal Development Authority.
READ ALSO: CITI FM's CEO resigns as Coastal Development Authority boss
He was also the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma South where he lost to NDC’s Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.
His appointment takes immediate effect.