Akufo-Addo appoints new Air Staff chief

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff.
This is to take effect from Thursday, January 26, 2023.
The appointment was made in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic.
This follows the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of his predecessor, Air Vice Frank Hanson
A statement from the Presidency “expressed his gratitude to the former Chief of Air Staff for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation and wished him well in his retirement.”