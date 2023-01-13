Akufo-Addo appoints Samuel Abu Jinapor as caretaker of Trade Ministry

President Akufo-Addo has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry with effect from Monday, January 16, 2023 pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister Alan Kyerematen.
This was announced by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin in a statement on Friday, January 13.
The President earlier asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at that particular Ministry until a substantive appointment was made.
It is unclear why he has removed him as caretaker Minister.