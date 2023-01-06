Ofori-Atta appointed caretaker of Trade Ministry

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has been appointed by President Akufo Addo to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry
His appointment is until a substantive appointment is made, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said.
This is after President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen on Friday, January 6.
It would be recalled that the minister tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.”
“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”
Although it is unclear why the Minister resigned from the Akufo-Addo government, after serving in the portfolio since 2017, it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.