Akufo-Addo congratulates Nigeria's President-elect Bola Tinubu

President Akufo-Addo has extended a congratulatory message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-elect of Nigeria.
Akufo-Addo in a post praised Bola Tinubu for his victory in the Nigerian presidential election held Saturday, 25th February.
He expects that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.
"On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.
President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four (4) more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.
The presidential candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, are to be commended for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns, and I am confident that their reactions to the results of the election will reinforce the boundaries of Nigerian democracy, and consolidate the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant.
Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success."
Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria's disputed presidential election on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old veteran politician got 36% of the vote, official results show.
His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour's Peter Obi 25%. Their parties had earlier dismissed the poll as a sham, and demanded a rerun.
Mr Tinubu is one of Nigeria's richest politicians, and based his campaign on his record of rebuilding the biggest city, Lagos, when he was governor.