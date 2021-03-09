Akufo-Addo delivers SONA today

President Akufo-Addo in honouring a constitutional obligation will deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) today March 9, 2021.
The time to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) has been moved from 8 am to 1 pm.
Though he delivered a SONA last January 5, to end his first term, Tuesday’s address will signify the start of his second term, having won the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.
The SONA will also be the first of the Eighth Parliament.
The SONA is a constitutional obligation as stipulated in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”
President Akufo-Addo’s address is expected to talk about Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the arrival of the vaccine and the vaccination exercise currently ongoing.
Also, the address will talk about how the President intends to conduct business during his second term.