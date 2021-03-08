Let's build a resilient Ghana to withstand future shocks like Covid-19 - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has rallied Ghanaians to come together and build a resilient nation to withstand future shocks like Covid-19.
Speaking during the Independence Day address at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2021 the President said recent covid-19 case count increase, he urged every Ghanaian to help ensure its decline, saying: “We did that before, and we can do it again.”
“Yes, the first vaccines have arrived in the country and are being deployed and I appeal passionately to each one of you to take the vaccine when it is your turn. But, however, we cannot afford to let go of the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols, which have defined our way of living.”
“If we are to be successful in building a resilient Ghana capable of withstanding in future external shocks such as covid-19, then we must all put our shoulders to the wheel.”
The annual Independence Day event usually held at Independence Square with a traditional march past of security services and selected schools was this year scaled down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on large gatherings.
This year’s event was simplified and modified with a special parade of only eight officers and 29 men and women, involving personnel drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces and other security services. No school participated.
The President, before his address, lighted a perpetual flame mounted at the precincts of the Jubilee House and reviewed a drill display by the special contingent on parade.
There was a flying past of the Ghana flag by a Ghana Air force helicopter, and a 21 gun salute by the Ghana Navy.
Telecasted live nationally, the event was attended by the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chef Justice, Chairman of the Council of State, ministers of state and some members of Parliament, security service chiefs and their commanders, members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the Presidency.