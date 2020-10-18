Akufo-Addo has 'killed' more businesses than he has created - Mahama

Presidential rivals boycott Ivory Coast poll The two main challengers to Ivory Coast's President Alassana Ouattara in this…

Akufo-Addo to deliver 18th COVID-19 address tonight President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the measures…

Video: Dr UN arrested at Hello FM premises Mr Kwame Fordjour popularly known as 'Dr. UN' has been arrested by National…

Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack' French President Emmanuel Macron has called the beheading of a teacher in a…