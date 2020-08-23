Okada has created more jobs than any govt, I'll legalize it - John Mahama

Former President John Mahama says Okada business (commercial motorbike transport services) has created more jobs for Ghanaian youth than what any government has done.
Speaking in an interview at the Gateway Hotel-Nkwanta on August 23, he says Okada has come to stay and the only way to go about it legalise and regularize.
READ ALSO: Illegal activities of 'Okada' riders causing needless deaths - Rawlings
"Whether we like it or not Okada has come to stay. In rural areas that is the mode of transport. Whether you legalise or not you can't stop it. It has created more jobs for the youth and they are being harassed. Let us legalize and regulate and that is simple. Okada has created more jobs than what any government has introduced"
Okada serves as the main means of transport for so many communities the most remote and rural parts of the country such as northern Ghana even though they are also popular in the big cities due to the convenience they afford users in terms of beating traffic.
Okada operators have been tagged with the act of flouting road traffic rules; such as driving against traffic and running red lights which are major road safety breaches.
To reduce the rate of accidents and casualties, the enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 128, 2012 which bars the use of motorcycles or tricycles for commercial purposes aside courier and delivery service have been advocated to still be in full force.
But arguments have also been made for the review of the ban in the name of job creation.
Because of considerations, the Police has urged the government to lay a solid foundation before attempting to review the law. According to the service, key steps such as the establishment of an institution to train and equip motorcycle riders with the requisite road safety regulation will be integral.