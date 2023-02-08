Akufo-Addo swears in 21 new High Court judges

President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office, 21 new High Court Justices to increase the current number of 106 High Court judges to 127.
The President administered the oaths of Allegiance, Secrecy, and the Judicial oath to the new Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature at the banquet hall of the Jubilee House on Tuesday, February 7.
The new Justices are Kwame Polley, William Abpiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Anponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mirehu, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae,Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.
The rest are Justices Rosemary Baah Tosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adedaide Abui Keddey, Harry Aheampong- Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah- Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.
President Akufo-Addo in his address charged 21 newly appointed Justices of the High Court to eschew all forms and temptations of corruption throughout their journey as judges of the Superior Court of Judicature.
He urged the judges to ensure that they go about the adjudication of their cases in their courtrooms without fear or favor, ill will, or affection.
“It is essential that you exhibit that you are honest, possess integrity, and a sound knowledge of the law. A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration” President Akufo-Addo said.
Responding to the charge of the President, Justice Kwame Polley, noted that together with his colleagues, they are eternally grateful for the confidence reposed in them by the State to serve as judges.
He added that he and his colleague justices have purposed in their hearts to discharge their duties in line with the constitution and all other statutes in the land.
“On behalf of my colleague justices sworn-in today to the High Court and on my own behalf, we express our profound gratitude for the confidence reposed in us” Justice Kwame Polley said.
“We have resolved to discharge our mandate and duties as provided by the constitution and the laws of our dear nation, Ghana.
“Specifically, we promise to work to the best of our abilities without fear, favour or ill affection toward all manner of persons who may appear before us” he added.