Akufo-Addo was not honest in his comments on corruption - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress, NDC Communications Director Mr Sammy Gyamfi says President Akufo-Addo was not honest in his comments on corruption at the Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, in Takoradi, in the Western Region.
According to the NDC Communications Director, attempts by the President to clear himself off corruption will not work.
Addressing the Bar Conference earlier today, September 9, 2019, President Akufo-Addo lambasted his critics who are trying to tag his administration as corrupt
'' I am aware of the orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption''.
Reacting to the statement of the President in an interview with Joy FM, Sammy Gyamfi said Ghanaians are aware of the level of corruption in the current government and that the President has not made efforts to fight against corruption
''President Akufo Addo was very dishonest today. Corruption has become a palpable reality in the Akufo-Addo government. President Akufo Addo must understand that no desperate attempt to whitewash or purge himself off corruption will work. Ghanaians has seen the unprecedented levels of corruption in his government and it will be better for him to accept the reality that he has failed, set up, begin to tarnish corruption of his government, amend his ways of engaging in corruption himself, promoting and endorsing same on the path of his officials''.
President Akufo-Addo in his address today also said 21 officials of the previous administration standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the state, amounting collectively to the tune of some GH¢772 million.
Mr Sammy Gyamfi commenting on that said the fact that Akufo Addo sent 21 officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration does not mean he is fighting against corruption
"There is a provision of the innocence of all criminally accused persons under the laws of this country. The fact that he called people before the court to stand prosecution for their alleged acts of corruption does not mean that they are indeed guilty and that can never be evidence of one's commitment in the fight against corruption''.
