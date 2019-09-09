My job is not to clear corrupt officials - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has refuted claims that he has been clearing officials in his government indicted in corruption scandals without evidence.
Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference in Takoradi in reaction to accusations from the opposition NDC that he has been clearing his corrupt officials, President Akufo-Addo said it is not his duty to clear officials, adding that he has never independently declared any official innocent in instances where they are alleged to be involved in corrupt deals.
“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January, 2017,” he said.
While stressing that all alleged acts of corruption recorded in his government have proved to be false following investigations by the CID, CHRAJ among others, the President said there is a deliberate attempt by his opponents to hang a tag of corruption on his government.
He said such a plot against his government “will not work.”
“If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations.
“I am aware of the orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption,” Akufo-Addo added.
The President further indicated that the government will not countenance leveling mere allegations of corruption against public officials without accompanying evidence.