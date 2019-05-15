All gov't payments to be done electronically by June 2020 - Dr Bawumia reveals

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has revealed that by June 2020 all government payments will be done electronically.
Dr Bawumia said the digitalisation is to increase government revenue and facilitate ease of doing business.
“We think that by June next year we should have systems where all government payments will only be done electronically. The platform now exists,” he told a conference of Digital Roadmap at the Labadi Beach Hotel Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He recounted many places where the digitalisation is taking place and said, “we are also beginning the process of digital land registry. Passport applications are now online.”
In addition, Dr Bawumia said the Health Ministry is now in the process of digitalising all health records.
“We want to make sure that we go paperless in the health sector so that when you move from one hospital to another you don’t have to carry file.”
On the National Health Insurance Scheme, the vice president added renewal of registrations can now be done online.
“We are now renewing the NHIS registration cards by mobile phones. This has raked in increased renewals. There is an average of 70, 000 renewals in a week,” he said.
The conference brought together relevant agencies in the telecommunication space, including the National Communication Authority and Ministry of Communication. It is under the theme, ‘Moving Ghana Beyond Aid: Expanding the Local Digital Economy.’
