Apologize to Akyems immediately - Group gives Mahama 48hr ultimatum

A group calling itself the Youth for Emancipation have given former President John Mahama a 48-hour ultimatum to pull down his post and apologize to Akyems.
John Mahama on August 31, 2020, shared a post by Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo concerning the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.
In the post, he said the Agyapa Royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by President Akufo-Addo and his Akyem Mafia.
The Youth for Emancipation says in as much as former President Mahama is free to criticize they will not take it lightly when he draws in the ethnic background of President Akufo-Addo.
They have asked him to apologize to Akyems and the entire nation as a whole.
Below is their post
PULL DOWN YOUR DEROGATORY POST AND APOLOGIZE TO AKYEMS WITHIN 48 HOURS- YOUTH FOR EMANCIPATION TO JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA (H.E)
The attention of Youth For Emancipation Ghana has been drawn to a shared Facebook post by the official handle of the former president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama that seeks to stereotype the Akyem ethnic group as ‘mafia and sakawa boys’.
We are gravely dismayed that a former president who is considered as a statesman will label a section of the Ghanaian people as a ‘mafia and sakawa boys'.
While we do not begrudge the right of the former president to criticize the Agyapa Royalties deal, we find it very dangerous, distasteful, and repugnant to draw in the ethnic background of the president, his family, and appointees in criticizing the deal. Indeed it has become very pervasive of the former president to draw in the Akyem people in his every critique of the president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Youth For Emancipation condemns the write up shared by the former president in no uncertain terms and demands an immediate apology from his office to the good people of Akyem and Ghanaians as a whole. It is a reckless and unwarranted attack on the good people of Akyem and Ghanaians at large. It also has the potency of setting a bad tone and heightening tensions in a young democracy such as ours especially in the lead up to a general election.
It is recalled that such reckless name-calling and ethnocentric comments fueled tensions in nearby Rwanda that resulted in a bloody civil war leading to the killing of hundreds of thousands of Rwandans and maiming of several others.
In the run-up to December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, we call for a campaign of ideas devoid of name-calling, stereotyping, and insults from all fronts of the political divide.
We call on all meaning Ghanaians, Religious, Civil societies, traditional authorities among others to condemn the post and call the former president John Mahama to order.
Thank you and Long live Ghana.
Signed
Daniel Obeng Acquah
(Boxxy)
Secretary, Youth for Emancipation
(0549855599)
Appiah-Dankwah Aboagye
(Computer)
P.RO, Youth for Emancipation
(0242105356)
Kwaku Yeboah
(Ktee)
Research and Advocacy, Youth for Emancipation
(0554970065)
Check out Mahama's post
An interesting piece from Hon. Isaac Adongo on the Agyapa Deal.
Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas must go
________
Agyapa Royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by President Akufo-Addo and his Akyem Mafia.
You mortgaged Getfund proceeds in excess of GH¢25 billion for the next 10 years to borrow $1.5 billion and yet you could not expand educational infrastructure and build new schools to end double track;
You mortgaged bauxite burried on the ground to Sinohydro to borrow $2 billion but has nothing to show after almost 2 years;
You mortgaged ESLA proceeds for the next 10 years, in excess of GH¢30 billion in 10 years to raise energy sector bonds of about $1.3 billion and yet energy sector debts remain unpaid and you have since accumulated over $2 billion additional energy sector debt with power producers threatening to shut their power plants.
You have exhausted the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund in which your predecessor JM left you $270 million.
You have frittered away the Ghana Exim funds, doling it out to your in-law to invest in a hotel.
In addition to borrowing $9 billion in 3 years in Eurobonds alone and illegally borrowing $500 million term bonds in February 2020, on the capital market, without Parliamentary approval in violation of Article 181 of the Constitution, all without anything to show. What magic can you perform with $500m Agyapa theft money?
How can Akufo-Addo mortgage revenues of about GH¢75 billion of the state for his maladministration to steal without caring about how his children and grandchildren will manage the economy into the future?
No wicked man has ever ruled this country and destroyed Ghana’s fiscal and debt framework the way Akufo-Addo and the empty-lying Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia have done.
It is estimated by industry players that only 11 major mining companies in Ghana will give Ghana an average of $250 million a year, $3 billion in 10 years and $4.250 billion in 15 years in royalty payments being planned to hand over to Agyapa Royalties for just $500m.
These estimates exclude new mining developments that will come onstream in the next 15 years such as the highly profitable Namdini Mining Development in the Upper East by Cardinal Resources. How did they value $4.250 billion in 15 years to arrive at $500m as 49% of that value.
You can't put Lions in charge of sheep and expect to come back and meet the sheep alive. They will end up selling us to borrow to satisfy their insatiable corrupt habits if they are allowed one more year in office.
By Hon. Isaac Adongo
MP for Bolgatanga Central