Arrest of journalists : Kan-Dapaah must resign -James Agalga

Ranking member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga has called for the immediate resignation of Kan-Daapah, Minister for National Security, for supervising the alleged torture and unlawful arrest of some journalists.
Addressing Journalists in Parliament, James Agalga said the action by the National Security to arrest Journalists of Modern Ghana and allegedly torture them is unacceptable.
James Agalga added that the immediate resignation of Kan-Dapaah will serve as a deterrent to others that state powers cannot be abused.
"Modern Ghana allegedly published something against him and if that is how they can abuse power, send people to ransack their office without search warrant, so if he is unaware who were those who carried out the unlawful arrest and searches, what steps has he taken as if...... some of his subordinates, his resignation will send a certain signal that you can not abuse the laws of this country and get away with it.."
National Security denies torture claims by Modern Ghana editor
The National Security Council have come out to deny claims of torturing Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who is an editor at news portal Modern Ghana.
Ajarfor and two others were arrested for allegedly engaging in cyber-crimes.
Ajarfor narrating his ordeal to Joy News on July 1, 2019, said: ''Every question they asked came with a slap, sometimes I was giving slaps for unconvincing answers. They used an electric shocker to shock my body to the extent of shocking my ears with a shocker. After that, they put handcuffs on my hands and they were giving me punches. I had to lean against a wall with my legs up and hands down as if I was doing a press up. I cried like a newborn baby''.
The National Security in a release denied these allegations and portions of their statement read: "The Secretariat takes very serious view of these claims, and wish to state, in no uncertain terms, that these allegations are false. We consider it to be a clear delibrate attempt by the suspect to discredit the investigations and the case against him."
Meanwhile, the suspect Ajarfor will appear before court today July 2, 2019.
