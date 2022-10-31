Bagbin speaks on withdrawal of his military attachment for first time

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has hit out at President Akufo-Addo for taking away his military protection.
He claims the government led by Mr Akufo-Addo engaged in hypocrisy and double standards in the withdrawal of his military detail.
“When I was second deputy Speaker, the Office of the same President approved his staff sergeant to by military attaché. For four good years, the staff sergeant was with me.
“Now, I’ve been elected as the Speaker, which is a higher position, and the same president says I’m not entitled to military attachment,” he lamented in a media engagement on Friday, October 29, 2022.
On January 14, 2022 the Chief of staff of the Ghana Armed Forces withdrew military officers for the protection of the Speaker in Parliament "without proper proceedings."
In a letter received by the Speaker indicated that efforts were being made to regularize their attachment which has yet not been regularized.
The premeditated action, according to the Minority, was the result of the Speaker's steadfast attempt to impartially and independently administer the activities of the legislative branch of government.
READ ALSO: Bagbin has not resigned from Ghana Bar Association - LSG
Speaking on the issue publicly for the first time during an engagement with the parliamentary press corps,Bagbin listed a number of individuals whose offices are relatively below that of the speaker of Parliament yet enjoying military protection.
“The Vice President definitely has access to some. I am not entitled but the Chief Justice after me has four; ministers have their own and each Supreme Court judge has two but the Speaker is not entitled. This is Ghana’s unique democracy but don’t worry, I’m very secure,” he assured.