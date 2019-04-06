Bawumia misled Ghanaians about 'fundamentals' comment date- Fiifi Kwetey

Member of Parliament for Ketu South constituency Fiifi Kwetey says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia misled Ghanaians on the particular period he made the 'fundamentals' comment.
According to the MP, Dr Bawumia made those comments in 2012 but told Ghanaians he said it in 2014 because, in 2012, Ghana's fundamentals were very strong.
"If Dr Bawumia had mention 2012, people would have asked him why he is criticising the government because when he made that statement in 2012, the fundamentals were strong. So he deliberately mentions 2014"
"I want to establish a point that the Vice-President Bawumia deliberately misled the people of the country," he spoke on Joy FM's NewsFile.
Dr Bawumia and his NPP government addressed Ghanaians on the state of the economy at a Town hall meeting in Accra during the week.
This was mainly on the recent cedi depreciation and how the opposition reminded Dr Bawumia of comments he made about the fundamentals of the economy when they were in opposition.
Read also: Our worse is better than your best- Bawumia jabs NDC
Dr Bawumia when the NDC was in power said: " When the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you".
This generated a lot of conversation as the opposition clinched to this and said the recent depreciation of the cedi was due to the weak fundamentals, an assertion Dr Bawumia has rejected.
He said: "The data on the annual rate of depreciation of the cedi in recent years shows that the worse performance so far under the NPP government, the 8.4% depreciation in 2018 is better than best performance under the previous government between 2012 and 2016,"
"So our worse is better than your best and then you say boot for boot, this one is more like boot for 'chalewote' " the Veep added.
The NDC after this address also held a public lecture to present their state of the economy.
Read also: Bawumia gives reasons for Cedi depreciation