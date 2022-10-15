Bosome Freho DCE suspended over galamsey

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso has been suspended over his alleged involvement in galamsey.
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in a letter said the suspension is to allow investigation into the matter by the appropriate agencies to verify the authenticity of the alleged audio recording.
An audio recording in circulation implicates Yaw Danso in galamsey.
Some members of the Assembly called on President Akufo-Addo to take a serious look into the allegations.
Speaking with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement on October 5. President Akufo-Addo said the District Chief Executive has been invited to defend himself against the charges.
“Your colleague in Bosome Freho has been summoned by the minister for local government to come and answer [questions over the public accusations] And depending on the quality of his response, we will decide what the future holds for him,” Akufo-Addo said.
Akufo-Addo vowed he will not shield anybody found culpable in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
“I am not in the position to protect anybody, against whom evidence is massive about their complicity in this matter, when the facts are broad, you will be invited to comment on it,” the president said.