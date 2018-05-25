BOST sues NDC's Sammy Gyamfi for defamation

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation(BOST) has filed a suit against member of the communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for defamation.
In a suit filed on Thursday, May 24, 2018, the managing director of BOST, Alfred Obeng is demanding GH¢500,000 in damages against Sammy Gyamfi.
According to him, the NDC communicator had accused him of engaging in thievery and other criminal activity, which attracted the court to take actions against him.
Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng is also seeking general compensation and special damages as a result of the injury caused to his reputation as well as that of BOST.
“General/Compensatory and special damages as a result of damages or injury caused to the reputation of the plaintiff by the utterances, broadcast or publications by the defendant of words about the plaintiff to the effect that plaintiff is a thief and engaging in thievery at BOST as well as being a criminal engaging in criminal activity.", he stated.
The BOST MD is also seeking, “An order of injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcast words or any words and images in any manner whatsoever either directly or indirectly implying or suggesting that plaintiff was a thief, engaging in rampant thievery at BOST, a criminal and engaging in criminal activity.”
Sammy Gyamfi has therefore been commanded by a Kumasi High Court to either appear before court or present his lawyer within the next eight days.