Charlotte Osei arrives in Afghanistan to begin work

Mrs Charlotte Osei, Ghana’s former Electoral Commission Chairperson has arrived in Kabul, the national capital of Afghanistan, to begin her work as an International Elections Commissioner in that country.
She reported to Afghanistan on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.
The United Nations appointed her as an International Elections Commissioner to that part of the world.
Mrs Osei is joining a team of other UN-appointed election experts from around the world to provide much-needed technical support, capacity-building and electoral best practice advice to the Election Complaints Commission and the Independent Electoral Commission charged with delivering a peaceful democratic process and credible elections as Afghanistan prepares to hold presidential polls in September 2019.
- Mrs Osei is a lawyer, who served as Ghana’s EC boss from 2015 until she was dismissed in June 2018 on grounds of financial malfeasance, an allegation she denied.
She became the first female to serve as the boss of Ghana’s EC. Before her appointment to that position, she was the chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).
