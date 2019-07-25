Cocoa farmers were better off under Mahama than your administration - Minority tells Prez. Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has told President Akufo-Addo that cocoa farmers in the country were better off under President Mahama and NDC than his administration.
The Minority in a press conference on July 25, 2019, were responding to the President's comment that cocoa farmers are now reaping bumper benefits and are better under his administration than there were under NDC and Mahama.
At the press conference, the Ranking Member on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Eric Opoku said:
“Cocoa output has declined steadily, whilst all major projects in the cocoa sector have taken a nosedive since President Akufo-Addo assumed office. We, therefore, charge President Akufo-Addo to focus and clean the mess that he has created in the cocoa sector through his mismanagement and stop sounding needless political rhetorics.”
Mr Opoku also said the needs to admit that he has failed cocoa farmers in Ghana.
Mr. Opoku also reiterated Mr. Mahama’s criticism of the government’s decision to stop the supply of free fertilizers to cocoa farmers.
“As we speak, the producer price of cocoa has remained static at GHS475 for three consecutive years. This is despite the fact that there has even been astronomical escalation in prices of fuel, building materials, food commodities and other goods and services, coupled with the fact that farmers now have to purchase fertilizers which were hitherto given for free.”
In addition, the Minority accused President Akufo-Addo of having a “lack of sympathy for the plight of the poor cocoa farmer.”
“Aside the producer price of cocoa, the Akufo-Addo has continued to shortchange cocoa farmers in many ways. This government has refused to pay premium to cocoa farmers or account for same for over two (2) years now. As if that is not enough, this government has also cancelled the additional bonus of GHS5 per bag that erstwhile Mahama Administration was paying to cocoa farmers.”
Click here for full press release
READ ALSO:
- Disregard reports of no buyers for Ghana cocoa - Cocobod
- Ghana, Ivory Coast to meet cocoa buyers again in September