Many contracts under Mahama either inflated or non-existence-Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that his administration after the assumption of office realised many contracts signed by the Mahama administration were either inflated or non-existent.
Speaking at his second media encounter at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Akufo-Addo said President Mahama during his tenure also left a substantial level of debt from both inflated contracts and contracts with no trace.
He noted that the inflated debts and non-existence contracts awarded under Mahama have crippled the progress of development because all the debts have to be paid alongside plans to propel development and economic growth in the country.
According to him most of the statutory debts have been cleared in his one year in office. Examples are arrears of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, GETFUND and the District Assembly Common Fund.
President Akufo-Addo maintained that he is still committed to protecting the public purse and that “Those who have done honest work and at honest rates will be paid on time.”
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News