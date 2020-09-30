Court dismisses NDC suit over re-opening of voters’ register on Oct 1

Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million The number of people worldwide who have died with Covid-19 has passed one…

NDC reveals what Mahama shared to supporters during Bono tour The campaign team for former President John Dramani Mahama have come out to…

Nigeria develops 'much faster' Covid-19 test kit Nigeria has developed a Covid-19 test kit that can give results in less than 40…

Andre Ayew makes Championship Team of the Week after Wycombe display Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has been named in the Championship Team of the…