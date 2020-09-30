NDC sues EC over planned voter registration exercise

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over their planned voter registration exercise.
The EC has announced it will hold a one-day voter registration exercise on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
The party argues that the Commission has not published in the gazette the 21 days’ notice of the planned exercise to the political parties and the general public.
The NDC in their suit is seeking “a declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters on Thursday 1st October, 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazzette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.
“A declaration that the EC cannot proceed to reopen and /or conduct the voters registration exercise slated for Thursday 1st October 2020 without first publishing in the Gazette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”
The EC in a presser had said they planned to reopen the 2020 voter register for those who were unable to register during the registration exercise.
The register was to be reopened on Thursday, October 1 at the Commission’s district offices nationwide.
EC said the move is to “give opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise”.
The EC also said those who will participate in the exercise are voters who were outside the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who were duly issued voter ID cards but whose names are missing from the register under exhibition.