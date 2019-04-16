Court grants Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen Gh¢100,000 bail; case adjourned to May 6

The Accra High Court has granted bail to Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, who are the respective Chairman and Deputy Communication Director of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen were each granted bail in the sum of Gh¢100,000 with one surety after they pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault a public officer.
The case has been adjourned to Mary 6, 2019.
Meanwhile, the court has directed the prosecutor to furnish them with documents they wish to rely on.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was allegedly captured on a leaked tape asking communication officers of the NDC to take the Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, to the cleaners while giving them the go-ahead to also abuse the Chairman of the National Peace Council.
But the NDC has accused the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government of “persecution”.
A statement issued by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia asked all well-meaning Ghanaians “to defend the fundamental human rights of our citizenry, during this moment of unbridled political persecution by the Akufo-Addo led NPP government”.
On Tuesday when the case was first called in court, former President John Mahama and some leading members of the NDC were in court to support the embattled chairman and communications officer.
A leaked audio purported to be the voice of Mr Ofosu Ampofo in a meeting with NDC communicators had him saying: “We’re going to take [the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission] to the cleaners.”
“As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” Mr Ofosu Ampofo is alleged to have said.
In the audio, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo also gave his blessing to the party communicators to insult the Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council.
“For the first time, I’ll endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair,” he said.
The alleged meeting between Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and NDC communicators was aimed at planning strategies ahead of the 2020 general election.
The chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will appear in court today April 16 to answer charges on conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.
To appear alongside Mr Ofosu Ampofo is Kwaku Boahen, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, who is to face similar charges.
According to reports the two NDC bigshots are to appear before the Accra High Court.
They have both denied the charges against them.
The charges were levelled against the two after they reported themselves in March 2019 to answer questions concerning a leaked tape in which they are said to have made certain statements inciting violence.
